ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ

Έκθεση Γιώργου Μαλεκάκη

Από: Team Πολ. Κρήτης

Ημερομηνία:

George Malekakis was born on the 18th of May in 1969 in Athens, Greece.
A fashion photographer since 1994 who has collaborated with the most famous fashion / life style magazines and advertising companies in Greece and abroad.

Beside his unique image in fashion, he has also created his personal mark for street photography projects and portraits which he has presented in exhibitions and magazines as well .

Apart from photographer he has been a publishing consultant for a man magazine , he was the establisher of a cultural project and he is the creator of an educational seminar in fashion photography.

In his personal time he loves reading and practicing martial arts and he is famous for his cooking skills

With his internal raw talent approach the creation of pictures and easily he creates from nothing to something , especially on locations with daylight which is his favorite terren .

He easily organize productions and he deals his projects with marketing rules
His video art projects and his ability to create small videos is his secret passsion

Studies : STAVRAKOU , SCUOLA DI BELLE ARTE DA MILANO

international titles : VOGUE greece , ELLE, MARIE CLAIRE, MADAME FIGARO, L’OFFICIEL BURDA germany , BAZZAR

Greek magazines : NITRO, LIPSTICK, SYMBOL, MANCODE , DIVA, MEN,

ADVERTISING co : BOLT, Mc VICTOR& HAMILTON,

Exhibition Shows : SKOUFA gallery , NIXON, BENAKI MUSEUM

CULTURAL PROJECT : I LOVE ATHENS PROJECT ( Άι λάβ Άθενς πρότζεκτ)

ARTICLES AND REFERENCES : https://www.lifo.gr/tropos-zois/fashion/o-giorgos-malekakis-fotografizei-omorfes-gynaikes?amp

https://www.athensvoice.gr/city-guide/arts/63085/georgios-konstantinos-malekakis-ekthesi/

https://www.madamefigaro.gr/sygxroni-zoi/life-now/107450/around-town-giorgos-malekakis?amp=true

https://elculture.gr/athina_skoufa/

https://www.womantoc.gr/men/article/enas-fotografos-ton-glossy-edypon-thymatai-palia-mas-apagorevan-na-deiksoume-tin-ellada-sti-moda/

Ρενέ Στυλιαρά: Το νέο talk of the town της γνωστής συγγραφέως είναι ρομαντικό και χειρόγραφο!
Team Πολ. Κρήτης
Team Πολ. Κρήτης
