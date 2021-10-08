Xαιρετισμός Δημάρχου Ρεθύμνης κ.Γιώργη Χ. Μαρινάκη στην τελετή λήξης του Golden Age Gym Festival 2021

Aξιότιμοι εκπρόσωποι της Ευρωπαϊκής και της Ελληνικής Γυμναστικής Ομοσπονδίας του Ελληνικού Υπουργείου Αθλητισμού, της Περιφέρεια Κρήτης και του Πανεπιστήμιου Κρήτης

Αγαπητοί αθλητές και αθλήτριες από όλο τον κόσμο

Λίγες ημέρες πριν, η χώρα μας και η πόλη μας υποδέχθηκαν το 7ο Golden Age Gym Festival.

Σας καλωσορίσαμε με τον ενθουσιασμό που αρμόζει σε αυτή τη σπουδαία αθλητική διοργάνωση που καταρρίπτει με επιτυχία το μύθο των ηλικιακών περιορισμών στον αθλητισμό και μας τροφοδοτεί με αισιοδοξία, πίστη στις ανθρώπινες δυνατότητες και θετική ενέργεια, που όλοι έχουμε ανάγκη.

Όλες αυτές τις ημέρες μοιραστήκαμε μαζί σας δυνατά αισθήματα αλληλεγγύης, φιλίας και αρμονικής συνύπαρξης, βιώσαμε τη δύναμη του αθλητισμού και την ικανότητα του να ενώνει τους ανθρώπους. Από τις 3 έως τις 8 Οκτωβρίου, το Ρέθυμνο έγινε η πόλη συνάντησης και συναδέλφωσης αθλητών από 16 χώρες απ’ όλο τον κόσμο. Κάθε γωνιά της ιστορικής μας πόλης, έγινε φορέας ενός ηχηρού μηνύματος ζωής που αποθεώνονταν μέσα από τις αθλητικά δρώμενα και εκπέμπονταν σε όλο τον, πληγωμένο από την πανδημία του Covid – 19, πλανήτη μας.

Αποδείξαμε μαζί πως ο Αθλητισμός είναι τρόπος ζωής και πηγαία έκφραση ελευθερίας. Είναι μια ζωογόνα ανάσα στην οποία δικαίωμα έχουν όλοι ανεξαρτήτως ηλικίας ή βιολογικών δυνατοτήτων.

Είναι ένα ασφαλές, επιθυμητό και αναζωογονητικό δίκτυο επικοινωνίας που συνέχει τις ανθρώπινες κοινωνίες και τις εξοπλίζει με δύναμη και κουράγιο, με χαρά και ελπίδα, με διάθεση να αδράξουν κάθε λεπτό του χρόνου και να τον μοιραστούν με σεβασμό, ισότητα και ανθρωπιά.

Για μας η συνεργασία με τα Μέλη της Ευρωπαϊκής και της Ελληνικής Γυμναστικής Ομοσπονδίας με όλους όσοι συμμετείχαν στην εξαιρετική αυτή διοργάνωση, με σας τους αθλητές απ όλο τον κόσμο που αψήφησαν τις δυσκολίες του ταξιδιού λόγω πανδημίας και έλαβαν μέρος στην σπουδαία αυτή γιορτή του αθλητισμού, ήταν ένα ταξίδι που θα θυμόμαστε με εκτίμηση και νοσταλγία.

Ελπίζω και για σας, η σύντομη παραμονή σας να σας επέτρεψε τη γνωριμία με τη φυσική ομορφιά του Ρεθύμνου, τον Πολιτισμό του, τη φημισμένη κρητική διατροφή και την αυθεντικότητα των ανθρώπων του και να αποχαιρετάτε την πόλη μας με τις αποσκευές σας γεμάτες αξέχαστες εμπειρίες.

Ελπίζω, να μας δοθεί η ευκαιρία στο μέλλον να συναντήσουμε ξανά είτε ως αθλητές είτε ως επισκέπτες, στην πόλη στην οποία όλοι θέλουν να επιστρέψουν!

Να παραμείνετε όλοι και όλες υγιείς και δυνατοί και να συνεχίσετε με τον ίδιο δυναμικό και αποφασιστικό τρόπο να τιμάτε τη ζωή!

Σας ευχαριστούμε πολύ και καλή αντάμωση !

Greeting of the Mayor of Rethymno Mr. George Marinakis at the closing ceremony of the Golden Age Gym Festival 2021

Rethymno, Crete 8/10/2021

Honorable Representatives of the European Gymnastics, the Hellenic Gymnastics Federation, the Hellenic Ministry of Sports, the Region of Crete and the University of Crete,

Our dear athletes from all over the world

A few days ago, our country and our city had the honor and the luck to be the official host of the 7th Golden Age Gym Festival.

We welcomed you with the enthusiasm that is appropriate το this great sporting event which successfully dispels the myth of age restrictions in sport and feeds us with the optimism, the indisputable faith in human potential and the positive energy, that we all need in these difficult and unstable times.

All these days we shared with you strong feelings of solidarity, friendship and harmonious coexistence, we experienced the power of sports and its ability to unite people.

From the 3rd to the 8th of October, Rethymno became a charming meeting place where friendship and fellowship of athletes from 16 countries from all over the world, were unhindered blossomed.

Every corner of our historic city, became a carrier of a resounding message of life that was deified through sports events, inspired performances and creative workshops. An encouraging message of life, which have been transmitted, thanks to you, throughout our planet, as a direct response to the cruel adventure of the pandemic of Covid – 19, that we all shared.

During the time we shared, we proved together that Sport is a way of life and a spontaneous expression of freedom. It is a life-giving breath to which everyone is entitled, regardless of age or biological ability.

It is a secure, desirable and invigorating communication network that unites human societies and equips them with strength and courage, with joy and hope, with a desire to seize every minute of Time and share it with respect, equality and humanity.

I would like to assure you that, for us, the cooperation with the Members of the European and the Hellenic Gymnastics Federation, with all those who participated in this exceptional event, with you dear athletes from all over the world who defied the difficulties of travel due to the pandemic and took part in this great celebration of sports, was a journey that we will remember always with appreciation and nostalgia.

I hope for you too, that your short stay, offered the chance of a sufficient acquaintance with the natural beauty of Rethymnon, its Culture, the famous Cretan diet and the authenticity of its people and that you are leaving our city with your luggage full of unforgettable experiences.

I hope we’ll have the opportunity in the future to meet you again either as athletes or as visitors, in this blessed island and this hospitable city to which everyone wishes to return!

May you all remain healthy, strong and determined to honor and enjoy life, in the same dynamic and decisive way!

Thank you very much and good luck!