Λιβύη: Ακυρώθηκε επίσκεψη Ελλήνων και Ευρωπαίων αξιωματούχων – Χαρακτηρίστηκαν ανεπιθύμητοι

The Libyan government led by Osama #Hamad has canceled the visit of the interior ministers of #Italy, #Greece, #Malta, and the #EU migration commissioner. The delegation was told at #Benghazi #Benina Airport to leave immediately and was declared unwelcome.

The #Libya Update pic.twitter.com/vOQNkIGtp3

— The Libya Update (@TheLibyaUpdate) July 8, 2025