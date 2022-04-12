SOS: Τα τρομακτικά γεγονότα που γίνονται στη Σαγκάη θα έρθουν και στην Ευρώπη? [Απάνθρωπα Video]

Εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι βρίσκονται σε καθεστώς σκληρής καραντίνας στην Σανγκάη με πρόσχημα την έξαρση της ακίνδυνης Όμικρον, την ώρα που δημοσιογράφοι προειδοποιούν πως όλα αυτά έρχονται και στο δυτικό κόσμο… Άνθρωποι πέφτουν από τα μπαλκόνια και αυτοκτονούν από … πείνα!

Είναι η πρώτη φορά που η χώρα επιβάλλει τόσο σκληρά μέτρα για τον περιορισμό της πανδημίας. Μάλιστα, μέχρι τον περασμένο μήνα, υιοθετούσε πιο χαλαρή προσέγγιση από άλλες κινεζικές πόλεις.

Οι εικόνες που έχουν δει το φως της δημοσιότητας είναι σοκαριστικές και μοιάζουν να έχουν βγει από ταινία επιστημονικής φαντασίας.

Ρομπότ-σκύλοι και drones περιπολούν στους άδειους δρόμους, κάτοικοι ουρλιάζουν μέσα στη νύχτα, κλεισμένοι στα σπίτια τους, ενώ οι Αρχές μαζεύουν και θανατώνουν τα ζώα όσων είναι θετικοί στον ιό και χωρίζουν παιδιά από τους θετικούς γονείς τους.

Έρημη πόλη η Σανγκάη μετά την επιβολή σκληρού lockdown από την κυβέρνηση για τον περιορισμό της πανδημίας με τις εικόνες που έχουν δει το φως της δημοσιότητας να είναι αποκαλυπτικές για την κατάσταση που επικρατεί.

La #Chine en plus de confiner toute la population de #Shanghai massacre ses animaux de compagnie pas peur du #COVID19. Jusqu'à où cette fureur va-t-elle encore nous mener ?!

Les animaux aussi ont le droit de vivre ! @LRefuges @Pol_Animaux pic.twitter.com/oM1zInoih0 — LaBanane (@makegdy) April 12, 2022 Dogs are taken away by someone from the Shanghai government. omfg. Sooooo brutal. We don’t know what they will do to these dogs, but the old news that these people killed animals during this pandemic period in Shanghai has already told the truth.😰#Shanghai #上海疫情 pic.twitter.com/sS3K1o90Jz — evermore (@Scott_WANG_) April 8, 2022

Lockdown in Shanghai: dog robots announce that nobody is allowed to leave the house. Drones fly around, come right up to you when they spot you outside and tell you to go back inside.pic.twitter.com/TM7Te6xgwW — James Jackson (@derJamesJackson) April 1, 2022

#Shanghai is using drones for making public announcements on Covid-19 lockdowns. pic.twitter.com/G5hZE0Yp0h — Kadri 裘凯琳 (@kadrikarolin) April 2, 2022

As seen on Weibo: Shanghai residents go to their balconies to sing & protest lack of supplies. A drone appears: “Please comply w covid restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing.” https://t.co/0ZTc8fznaV pic.twitter.com/pAnEGOlBIh — Alice Su (@aliceysu) April 6, 2022

Covid control officers in #Shanghai have started breaking out the GO HOME GUN aka a megaphone that just repeats “Hui Jia (Return Home)”. Dystopian AF. pic.twitter.com/OkhAPVsUAb — The Wonton Don (@DonnieDoesWorld) April 12, 2022

#Shanghai, a woman screamed in despair by the window because her loved one died before her at home due to lack of emergency medical help & response. Person who filmed & leaked this video was forced to erase the social media post & issue a public apology for causing fear. #China pic.twitter.com/G8GbdwHlZM — Northrop Gundam (@GundamNorthrop) April 7, 2022

Residents in #Shanghai screaming from high rise apartments after 7 straight days of the city lockdown. The narrator worries that there will be major problems. (in Shanghainese dialect—he predicts people can’t hold out much longer—he implies tragedy).pic.twitter.com/jsQt6IdQNh — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

Pets from people getting tested positive for covid are being collected to be killed in #Shanghai #China.#CCP is evil. pic.twitter.com/jc2P5K2f5W — Germs of Woke CCP (@GermsofCCP) April 10, 2022

Shanghai Epidemic prevention personnel kill a corgi, just because the dog’s owner is positive for COVID-19, and the owner was taken away for quarantine. pic.twitter.com/ljN1RlJhQb — King of Fruit (@lizhixi70809594) April 6, 2022

Στην #Shanghai ο κόσμος αυτοκτονεί γιατί δεν αντέχει το απάνθρωπο λοκνταουν που επιβάλει η Κινέζικη πουτανα κυβέρνηση.Τους αφήνουν να πεθαίνουν στην πείνα. χωρίζουν μωρά από τους γονείς τους.Σκοτωνουν τα ζώα συντροφιάς. Και εδώ στην Δύση τα ΜΜΕ και οι κυβερνήσεις κοιμούνται https://t.co/gKJiRBPPU1 — θανος🇬🇷 (@ghos92724721) April 11, 2022

#shanghai αυστηρότερα μέτρα #Covid_19.. γίνεται πανικός..δεν έχουν να φάνε.. απαγορεύεται να βγούνε έξω από την πόρτα τους.. ούτε για ψώνια πρώτης ανάγκης.. έχω σοκαριστεί..δεν υπάρχουν λόγια..#κορωνοιος https://t.co/MBt8AqFLgh — Eva (@Eva81113919) April 9, 2022

Για το καλό μου, για το καλό μου, ώσπου δεν άντεξε στο τέλος το μυαλό μου 😭 #Shanghai #Σανγκαη https://t.co/PbUi7f6aMt — Μαρία με τα Yellow (@MariaMeTaYellow) April 11, 2022

#Shanghai‘s Baoshan District, massive fire broke out in a warehouse. All epidemic prevention goods & supplies were burned. Whoever communist leaders embezzling those goods for quick profits can sleep in peace now! pic.twitter.com/pNROBZYt2n — Northrop Gundam (@GundamNorthrop) April 11, 2022

Shanghai will become Gotham if a lot of people still stay hungry……#Shanghai #上海疫情 pic.twitter.com/LiLnIaRKM5 — Joker Walker (@JokerWalker10) April 9, 2022

A #Shanghai resident is crying for survival #Communism promises a better future, but it always returns to the darkest chapters of the past. It promises prosperity & unity, but it delivers poverty & hatred. #TakingdowntheCCP is a must to end human suffering and humanitarian crises pic.twitter.com/FpIMvBi24w — Rachel (莘7） (@Rachel78373451) April 6, 2022

In #Shanghai ‘s Songjiang District, people are taking part in a small riot, they are starving and rioting, chanting, “Release the supplies! Release the supplies!” pic.twitter.com/ydeLs6MnPQ — Right Wing ONLY! (@RWonly93) April 10, 2022

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO OF SUICIDES AND VIOLENCE in #Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/cQZDIgAkrY — Kayakoke (@kayakoke) April 12, 2022

#Shanghai 👀Cina: La disperazione di una donna che prova a scappare alla detenzione forzata delle truppe mediche del Partito Comunista Cinese a Shangai per il nuovo lockdown. In Italia, i me(r)dia tacciono. pic.twitter.com/7RHX9MhQAZ — Ingrid (@Ingrid85019794) April 11, 2022

Nada que ver por acá, solo un hombre en #Shanghai tratando de tomar aire fresco mientras se cruza con unos oficiales de los experimentos democráticos globales. pic.twitter.com/HJhb1NG9dJ — GiuseppeNoc on Gab & Parler & YouTube 🇮🇹 (@GiuseppeNoc) April 12, 2022