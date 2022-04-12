SOS: Τα τρομακτικά γεγονότα που γίνονται στη Σαγκάη θα έρθουν και στην Ευρώπη? [Απάνθρωπα Video]

Τα ελληνικά ΜΜΕ δεν ασχολούνται αλλά τα διεθνή μέσα κρούουν τον κώδωνα του κινδύνου. Ακολουθεί η Δύση? Ρομπότ περιπολούν στους δρόμους, ζώα θανατώνονται λόγω Covid, κάτοικοι καταδιώκονται...

SOS: Τα τρομακτικά γεγονότα που γίνονται στη Σαγκάη θα έρθουν και στην Ευρώπη?

Εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι βρίσκονται σε καθεστώς σκληρής καραντίνας στην Σανγκάη με πρόσχημα την έξαρση της ακίνδυνης Όμικρον, την ώρα που δημοσιογράφοι προειδοποιούν πως όλα αυτά έρχονται και στο δυτικό κόσμο… Άνθρωποι πέφτουν από τα μπαλκόνια και αυτοκτονούν από … πείνα!

Είναι η πρώτη φορά που η χώρα επιβάλλει τόσο σκληρά μέτρα για τον περιορισμό της πανδημίας. Μάλιστα, μέχρι τον περασμένο μήνα, υιοθετούσε πιο χαλαρή προσέγγιση από άλλες κινεζικές πόλεις.

Οι εικόνες που έχουν δει το φως της δημοσιότητας είναι σοκαριστικές και μοιάζουν να έχουν βγει από ταινία επιστημονικής φαντασίας.

Ρομπότ-σκύλοι και drones περιπολούν στους άδειους δρόμους, κάτοικοι ουρλιάζουν μέσα στη νύχτα, κλεισμένοι στα σπίτια τους, ενώ οι Αρχές μαζεύουν και θανατώνουν τα ζώα όσων είναι θετικοί στον ιό και χωρίζουν παιδιά από τους θετικούς γονείς τους.
Έρημη πόλη η Σανγκάη μετά την επιβολή σκληρού lockdown από την κυβέρνηση για τον περιορισμό της πανδημίας με τις εικόνες που έχουν δει το φως της δημοσιότητας να είναι αποκαλυπτικές για την κατάσταση που επικρατεί.

