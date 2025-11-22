ΚΡΗΤΗΧΑΝΙΑ

Χανιά : Βράβευση της Vantarakis Hotel Collection στα World Luxury Hotel Awards 2025.

Από: Team Πολ. Κρήτης

Ημερομηνία:

Ο Όμιλος Vantarakis Hotel Collection κατέκτησε, για ακόμη μία χρονιά, σημαντικές διεθνείς διακρίσεις στα World Luxury Hotel Awards 2025, αποσπώντας πλήθος βραβείων σε εθνικό, ευρωπαϊκό και παγκόσμιο επίπεδο.

Τα ξενοδοχεία της Vantarakis Hotel Collection στη Γεωργιούπολη Χανίων διακρίθηκαν στις ακόλουθες κατηγορίες:
Anemos Luxury Grand Resort
• Best Luxury Coastal Resort – Global Winner
• Best Luxury Lifestyle Resort in Europe
• Best Luxury Family Beach Resort in Greece

Mythos Palace Resort & Spa
• Best Luxury Riverside Resort – Global Winner
• Best Luxury Eco Resort in Europe
• Best Luxury Destination Hotel in Southern Europe

Eliros Mare Beachfront Poem Hotel
• Best Luxury Private Beach Resort – Global Winner
• Best Luxury Seaside Hotel in Europe
• Best Luxury Sustainable Resort in Europe

Pepper Sea Club Hotel
• Best Luxury Adults Only Beach Resort – Global Winner
• Best Luxury Adults Only Hotel in Europe
• Best Luxury Romantic Hotel in Southern Europe

Ventale Island Breeze Resort
• Best Luxury New Resort – Global Winner
• Best Luxury Island Resort in Greece

Με τις πολλαπλές αυτές διεθνείς διακρίσεις, η Vantarakis Hotel Collection ενισχύει περαιτέρω τη θέση της ανάμεσα στα κορυφαία brands πολυτελούς φιλοξενίας παγκοσμίως, επιβεβαιώνοντας τη συνεχή της δέσμευση στην ποιότητα, τον σεβασμό προς τον επισκέπτη και την προώθηση της ελληνικής φιλοξενίας διεθνώς.

Στοιχεία Επικοινωνίας:
Vantarakis Hotel Collection
www.vantarakishotels.gr
Καβρός Αποκορώνου, 73007, Χανιά, Κρήτη

Προηγούμενο Άρθρο
placeholder text
Επόμενο Άρθρο
placeholder text

Χανιά: Νεκρός άντρας που καταπλακώθηκε από τρακτέρ

0
Το τραγικό δυστύχημα συνέβη στην περιοχή της Γεωργιούπολης Χωρίς τις...

Συνάντηση Υπουργού Αθλητισμού με τον Περιφερειάρχη Κρήτης...

0
Με τον Υπουργό Αθλητισμού, Γιάννη Βρούτση, συναντήθηκε σήμερα ο...

Χανιά: Νεκρός άντρας που καταπλακώθηκε από τρακτέρ

0
Το τραγικό δυστύχημα συνέβη στην περιοχή της Γεωργιούπολης Χωρίς τις...

Συνάντηση Υπουργού Αθλητισμού με τον Περιφερειάρχη Κρήτης...

0
Με τον Υπουργό Αθλητισμού, Γιάννη Βρούτση, συναντήθηκε σήμερα ο...
politika-kritis-header-ad
VAVOULAS GROUP 728×90
politika-kritis-ad
Προηγούμενο άρθρο
Xανιά:Έκθεση και παρουσίαση βιβλίου στο πλαίσιο της Διεθνούς Ημέρας εξάλειψης της βίας κατά των γυναικών
Επόμενο άρθρο
Βορίζια: Τα drones «κρύβουν» τις κρυψώνες
Team Πολ. Κρήτης
Team Πολ. Κρήτης
CANALE 300X250
politika-kritis-ad

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Χανιά: Νεκρός άντρας που καταπλακώθηκε από τρακτέρ

Team Πολ. Κρήτης Team Πολ. Κρήτης -
Το τραγικό δυστύχημα συνέβη στην περιοχή της Γεωργιούπολης Χωρίς τις...

Ο Όσιος Ιάκωβος ( Τσαλίκης ) και το διορατικό του χάρισμα

Team Πολ. Κρήτης Team Πολ. Κρήτης -
Κείμενο - Φωτογραφίες: Σπύρος Θεοδ. Κουτσοχρήστος Ο Όσιος Ιάκωβος (...

Συνάντηση Υπουργού Αθλητισμού με τον Περιφερειάρχη Κρήτης Ανακοινώθηκαν χρηματοδοτήσεις αθλητικών έργων

Team Πολ. Κρήτης Team Πολ. Κρήτης -
Με τον Υπουργό Αθλητισμού, Γιάννη Βρούτση, συναντήθηκε σήμερα ο...

Ένωση Αστυνομικών Ηρακλείου: «Στελέχωση με νόμιμες διαδικασίες στη νέα Υποδιεύθυνση Μεσαράς»

Team Πολ. Κρήτης Team Πολ. Κρήτης -
Η επιστολή - ανακοίνωση: «Ως Ένωση Αστυνομικών Υπαλλήλων Νομού...

Σχετικά με Εμάς

Το Ειδησεογραφικό Portal της Κρήτης

Πολιτική

Εγγραφή στο Newsletter

© 2024 - Politika Kritis. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by: ALLHOST