Χανιά : Βράβευση της Vantarakis Hotel Collection στα World Luxury Hotel Awards 2025.

Ο Όμιλος Vantarakis Hotel Collection κατέκτησε, για ακόμη μία χρονιά, σημαντικές διεθνείς διακρίσεις στα World Luxury Hotel Awards 2025, αποσπώντας πλήθος βραβείων σε εθνικό, ευρωπαϊκό και παγκόσμιο επίπεδο.

Τα ξενοδοχεία της Vantarakis Hotel Collection στη Γεωργιούπολη Χανίων διακρίθηκαν στις ακόλουθες κατηγορίες:

Anemos Luxury Grand Resort

• Best Luxury Coastal Resort – Global Winner

• Best Luxury Lifestyle Resort in Europe

• Best Luxury Family Beach Resort in Greece

Mythos Palace Resort & Spa

• Best Luxury Riverside Resort – Global Winner

• Best Luxury Eco Resort in Europe

• Best Luxury Destination Hotel in Southern Europe

Eliros Mare Beachfront Poem Hotel

• Best Luxury Private Beach Resort – Global Winner

• Best Luxury Seaside Hotel in Europe

• Best Luxury Sustainable Resort in Europe

Pepper Sea Club Hotel

• Best Luxury Adults Only Beach Resort – Global Winner

• Best Luxury Adults Only Hotel in Europe

• Best Luxury Romantic Hotel in Southern Europe

Ventale Island Breeze Resort

• Best Luxury New Resort – Global Winner

• Best Luxury Island Resort in Greece

Με τις πολλαπλές αυτές διεθνείς διακρίσεις, η Vantarakis Hotel Collection ενισχύει περαιτέρω τη θέση της ανάμεσα στα κορυφαία brands πολυτελούς φιλοξενίας παγκοσμίως, επιβεβαιώνοντας τη συνεχή της δέσμευση στην ποιότητα, τον σεβασμό προς τον επισκέπτη και την προώθηση της ελληνικής φιλοξενίας διεθνώς.

Στοιχεία Επικοινωνίας:

Vantarakis Hotel Collection

www.vantarakishotels.gr

Καβρός Αποκορώνου, 73007, Χανιά, Κρήτη