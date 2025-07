Υπερθέρμανση: Πλήγμα στον ευρωπαϊκό τουρισμό καθώς οι ταξιδιώτες αλλάζουν συνήθειες

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη

Have you seen the June 2025 #C3S Climate Bulletin? Explore key findings in our summary covering the third-warmest June globally, record-breaking temperatures in western Europe and low sea ice cover.

🔗 https://t.co/qczFCkV6nV pic.twitter.com/663PygeWfk

— Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) July 11, 2025